Demon Slayer Is About to Start Selling Miniature Swords

The second season of Demon Slayer’s anime is about to hit the small screen next month, re-telling the story of the Mugen Train while eventually diving into the Entertainment District Arc this winter, and it seems that fans of Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps will have the opportunity to purchase some of the strangest merchandise from the Shonen franchise to date. Offering tiny swords that replicate the weapons of some of the biggest and brightest members of the Corps, this definitely is one of the strangest examples of anime merch.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was the first movie of the series that has quickly become the most profitable anime film of all time, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in theaters around the world. While the anime series will be using animation from the movie, the second season has revealed that a new episode will explore the “day before,” Tanjiro and his friends arrived on the runaway locomotive. With the events of the movie proving to be tragic for the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Entertainment District Arc will explore the fall out of the bloody battles against the high-ranking demons as a part of the movie.

The Nichiren Blades will be made available by Premium Bandai next March, letting fans cut into their desserts using the sword of Tanjiro, Rengoku, and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps, with the set of tiny cutlery selling for around $73 USD:

Though Demon Slayer’s anime series has been charging forward, the manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge has already come to a close, ending the story of Tanjiro and his friends and their battles against the supernatural threats of the world. While Gotouge has been tight-lipped regarding any potential sequels or new stories taking place within the Shonen universe, the skyrocketing popularity of the series has shown that there are plenty of fans looking to revisit the story. With the second season debuting next month, it will be interesting to see if any new films are on the way considering the box office take of Mugen Train.

Via OTAKU USA