Demon Slayer Launches Official Online Shop





Demon Slayer turned a lot of heads recently when it not only announced that the second season would be arriving later this year, but that the next installments would also be revisiting the story of the Mugen Train, breaking down the popular feature-length film into seven episodes of the anime series which might add new footage into the hard-hitting adventure. Now, to capitalize on the insane success of the anime franchise, the production company responsible for the anime adaptation, Ufotable, has opened up a new store that allows fans of Tanjiro and company to buy some major merchandise.

The second season of Demon Slayer won’t just be revisiting the Mugen Train Arc, with the movie becoming the most profitable anime movie of all time, but will also be adapting the events of the Entertainment District Arc. With the Mugen Train story making some big changes to the adventures of the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro and his friends are looking to visit the family estate of Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, as they seek to discover the secrets behind fire breathing. Rest assured, there are plenty of new demons that are looking to take a swing at Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in these upcoming episodes.

Ufotable’s Official Twitter Account shared the debut of the Official Demon Slayer Online Store, offering fans a number of different merchandise options, including the likes of postcards, unique art, acrylic figures, eye masks, cushion covers, and more:

https://twitter.com/ufotable/status/1441784205281677326?s=20

Demon Slayer’s popularity can’t be overstated at this point, with the Shonen franchise overcoming One Piece in manga sales and even the re-runs of the first season of the anime still netting some serious ratings in Japan. With the story of the manga already having ended, fans of the Demon Slayer Corps are waiting to see if creator Koyoharu Gotouge will return to the franchise, with a potential sequel story or spin-off. Though the manga’s story might be over, there are plenty of big moments and battles that have yet to be translated into the anime series.

