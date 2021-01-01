Demon Slayer: LiSA Earns Japan's Top Music Award with Theme Song

✖

Demon Slayer has had a big year in 2020 with the arrival of its first feature-length film, Mugen Train, which has already scored hundreds of millions of dollars in profits without having even hit North America as of yet, but the anime franchise ended the year big with yet another milestone as the theme song of the first season, "Gurenge" earned the top music award in Japan! LiSA's opening theme for the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko has already shattered a number of records in Japan following the release of the anime's first season and we definitely wouldn't be surprised if it does the same in 2021!

The Japan Record Awards celebrated its 62nd entry in 2020, bringing together some of the biggest musical talents in the country to help celebrate some of the bangers that dropped last year. Beginning in 1959, the Awards have long been held around the time of New Year's Eve, sending out the year by highlighting some of Japan's best musical talent. LiSA's Gurenge has been downloaded over one million times, making the singer be the first female artist to break this record, with the song itself being streamed over one hundred million times to date. Needless to say, the theme song for Demon Slayer's first season has definitely become one of the most popular tracks in the world of anime!

Twitter User Otaku Calendar JP shared photos from the 62nd Japan Record Awards of the artist LiSA receiving the award for best song of 2020, continuing to prove just how beloved the theme song for Demon Slayer has become since the arrival of the anime's first season:

LiSA won The Japan Record Awards for the OP of Demon Slayer: KnY ! This is the biggest music award in Japan, and the first time that an anime song has won the Grand Prize. Congrats !!! pic.twitter.com/AJiqu8HSx6 — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) December 30, 2020

The second season of Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed by the animation studio of Ufotable, but considering the continued popularity of the anime franchise, it's a foregone conclusion that Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other players of the Demon Slayer Corps will make their return to the small screen eventually!

What do you think of LiSA winning one of Japan's biggest awards? Do you see her returning for the second season of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!