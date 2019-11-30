New Demon Slayer Figure Lets Inosuke Pose Perfectly

How can you not love Inosuke? The pig masked swordsman who is the most volatile of Tanjiro’s demon slaying crew from the popular anime franchise of Demon Slayer has made a name for himself by rushing into battles without a moment’s hesitation. While this has led to some sticky situations, it has also given us some of the funniest moments in the series to date. Now, if fans are looking to bring Inosuke directly into their homes, this upcoming Demon Slayer figure will allow them to do just that!

Crunchyroll shared the details for the upcoming figure that shows Inosuke chilling out after a long day of demon slaying, a rare occurrence for the hard headed warrior which will be made available for Demon Slayer fans starting in June of 2020 for a retail price of around $58!

Inosuke hides a terrifying, hilarious secret in that underneath his boar head mask lies one of the prettiest faces that exist in the Demon Slayer universe. The feral swordsman is always itching for a fight but his hidden beauty causes everyone around him to freeze in their place whenever his mask is removed. Though his adventures in the first season have ended, he’ll be making a return with Tanjiro, Nezuku, and Zenitsu in the upcoming feature length theatrical release that covers the “Infinity Train” arc of the manga.

Demon Slayer has rocketed in popularity, seemingly doing the impossible in managing to overtake One Piece’s sales in the manga department. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, at this point, it’s pretty much a guarantee, though it should be interesting to see how successful the upcoming film is when all is said and done.

Will you be picking up this adorable Inosuke figurine when it arrives next year? Who is your favorite character from Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

