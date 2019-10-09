Demon Slayer Art Imagines Nezuko’s Demon Corps Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will undoubtedly go down as one of the most talked about anime series of the year, and fans were quickly drawn to the series for the central duo of Tanjiro and Nezuko. Tanjiro joined the Demon Slaying Corps in the hopes that he would be able to save Nezuko from her current demon disposition, but what would it look like if it were the other way around instead? What if it were Tanjiro who became a demon and Nezuko was forced to join the Demon Slaying Corps in his stead?

Artist @oogugon on Twitter did just that and shared an impressive take on Nezuko in which they imagine her Demon Slaying Corps uniformed look. The series would probably be different in a lot of ways, but seeing how well Nezuko looks in the uniform goes to show just how strong series creator Koyoharu Gotoge’s original design is.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning as it will soon be making its English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Not only that, but the series will soon be debuting a new feature length film adapting the mysterious Demon Train arc of the series.

Nezuko was one of the many reasons fans were drawn to the series as not only is her demonic form intense, but she’s plenty adorable in other moments as she’s taught herself to not eat humans. This has lead to some pretty interesting moments in the first season of the series, and fans are hooked to see what Nezuko and Tanjiro will battle against next as the demonic forces get even tougher.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”