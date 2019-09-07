Demon Slayer Producer Reveals How Involved its Creator is With the Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the breakout action shows of the year, and has only been picking up speed as more and more fans are clued into the series. With the advent of beautifully animated sequences such as the viral sensation from Episode 19, Demon Slayer is definitely going down in many fans’ minds as one of the best of the year overall.

But it’s been a long road down for the series, as this one of the many rookie sensations from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump getting an anime adaptation in 2019. Speaking with Crunchyroll, producer Yuma Takahashi talked bringing the anime to life and especially noted how involved the original creator has been with the anime’s take on the series.

Takahashi revealed how familiar he was with the series before tackling its anime, “I consider myself an avid Weekly Shonen Jump reader, who reads the newest chapters each week, so I was reading Demon Slayer each week too. Every week I would be reading while thinking, ‘You can do it Tanjiro!’ Even now, I’m so excited reading it week after week.”

While Takahashi revealed there was pressure on the anime, the ufotable team is definitely up to the challenge, “the extremely talented staff at ufotable have created some of the best work followed up with the cast’s amazing performance. So, while each week the work is really tough, each week, we look forward to delivering our best work to the fans.”

But what eases the pressure beyond that is how involved original creator Koyoharu Gotoge is with the anime, “We produce the anime while asking Gotoge-Sensei to check various things along the way like the script or the character design. On top of having the utmost respect for the manga, the staff at ufotable strive to create something even greater than that, so any advice we receive is always much appreciated in producing the series.”

With Gotoge working so closely with the anime, now wonder it’s been such a hit! If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

