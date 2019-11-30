Demon Slayer Reaches Staggering Sales Milestone

Although Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has found relatively good success and notoriety through its initial two years running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the popularity of the series had exploded in its third year thanks to the immensely positive reception to its anime adaptation. The first season of the series will most likely go down as one of the best anime series of the year, and it definitely was anything from an overnight success. This has been reflected in the sales for the original manga, which have been steadily rising over the last few months.

But with the latest volume launched in Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has now officially crossed the massive 25 million copies currently in print. This is a huge mile stone for any Shonen Jump series, but is an especially big deal for a series that’s only been running since 2016.

Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially surpassed 25.000.000 copies in circulation. pic.twitter.com/kJvHhL2PID — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) November 26, 2019

Demon Slayer‘s sales have been so great this year, there have been multiple back and forth reports over whether or not the series would actually topple the massive One Piece as the top series for the year. One Piece was given the official crown while some news reports claim it to be Demon Slayer, but either way, this is still a great accomplishment for the series. Especially given that the anime will be continuing with a new film next year.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”