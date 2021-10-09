Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Akaza’s Season 2 Return

One fiery Akaza cosplay is ready for the demon’s return in Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Although the franchise followed up the massive success of the anime’s debut season with an even more successful (and record breaking) feature film release, the anime is finally returning for a proper second season as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 anime schedule. The Mugen Train movie might have been one of the most watched movies in Japan during the pandemic, but the TV anime is not going to take the chance of any fans missing out on the arc.

The second season will be kicking off with a new take on the events of the Mugen Train arc that will feature some new footage, re-edited materials, and new music to accompany Tanjiro and the others’ fights in the arc. This also means we’ll be reunited with some of the major villains we had seen throughout the arc as well such as the upper rank demon, Akaza, who presents the final threat of the arc as a whole. It was a pretty impressive fight in the movie and there’s a very good chance it will impress all the same when it hits the second season. Now artist Kappy cosplay is providing a great way to get hyped for the villain’s return with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

The second season will be making its way through the Mugen Train arc for the first seven episodes, and will be premiering with a brand new episode that will follow Kyojuro Rengoku before he actually got on the train. Following the arc will be the next major step in Koyoharu Gotouga’s original manga series, the Entertainment District arc, which will finally be getting its own anime adaptation beginning on December 5th. From there, the sky is really the limit for how far the series will go!

Demon Slayer Season 2 officially premieres on October 10th, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation alongside its debut in Japan. If you wanted to catch up you can find the first season and Mugen Train movie now streaming with both services in English and Japanese audio as well. But what do you think? Are you excited for Season 2? What are you waiting to see in action the most? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!