Demon Slayer Hypes Season 2 Premiere With New Trailer

Demon Slayer is hyping the big premiere for Season 2 with a new trailer! The hugely competitive Fall 2021 anime schedule has officially kicked off with the start of October, and a few brand new series have made their premieres or returns for new episodes. The season’s just getting started, however, as soon the most anticipated action series of the schedule will be making its debut in just a couple of days as well. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning for its second season, and it’s likely going to dominate conversation for the rest of the year.

It’s going to start things off in a much different way than expected as well. Demon Slayer’s second season will be officially making its debut in Japan on October 2nd, but fans who might have missed out on the Mugen Train movie need not worry as the first few episodes of this new season will be kicking off with a new take on the movie’s titular Mugen Train adventure. Not only that, but the very first episode will be a brand new story following Kyojuro Rengoku investigating the train itself before getting on as seen in the movie. Check out the new trailer below:

This newest trailer for Demon Slayer‘s second season is our meatiest look at the new season yet as it not only teases what we can expect from the seven episodes taking on the Mugen Train arc (which will feature re-edited scenes, new music, and other new materials differentiating it from the feature film version of the story), but what we can hope to see after that as the second season eventually makes its way to the brand new Entertainment District arc later this year.

Starting on December 5th, the second season will finally take the anime into its next major arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series that takes Tanjiro and the others with investigating a series of mysterious rumors about the “entertainment” district. Naturally as with the Mugen Train, this mission will lead to bigger fights, new villains, new allies, and much more fun. But it won’t be much longer before we get to see all of this in action for ourselves!

Demon Slayer's second season will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation along the new episodes dropping in Japan