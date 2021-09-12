Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Daki’s Season 2 Arrival

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is definitely ready for the new villain Daki’s debut with the second season of the anime! Following the massive success of the anime’s debut season, and the even more record breaking success of the anime’s debut feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge’s franchise will soon be making its return for a full second season of the anime. While there is no concrete date for this new season just yet, the series has already revealed it will be releasing as part of the increasingly competitive Fall 2021 anime schedule.

When the second season of the anime does make its debut in October, it will be picking up from where the anime and Mugen Train film left off. This will be the Entertainment District arc of the original manga, which will not only team up Tanjiro Kamado and the others with a new member of the Hashira, but will see them facing off against another powerful enemy following their first brush with the Upper Ranks during the events of Mugen Train. This villain will be Daki, and now artist @osusisan_09 has brought this villain to life in anticipation of the second season with some truly killer cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Reports have sparked that the second season of the Demon Slayer anime will be kicking off with a recap arc retelling the events of the Mugen Train film, and while this has yet to be confirmed one way or the other, the promotional materials for the second season have been focused on the Entertainment District arc instead. Meaning that it’s confirmed that the season will be adapting the massive arc, and the broadcast for the season will be running straight through with two cours of episodes after it premieres. So even if it starts with a Mugen Train recap, we’re still going to see Daki and other threats soon.

The second season will be bringing on an intense new world of fights that Tanjiro and the others might not be prepared for if Mugen Train was any indication, but that’s just building even more excitement for what’s to come. But what do you think? Are you looking forward to Demon Slayer‘s anime return this Fall? What are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!