Demon Slayer’s Top Star Is Now Isolating Following a COVID Scare

Demon Slayer promised to ignite the fandom with its second season, and it seems the show is making good on that swear as expected. If you didn’t know, the Entertainment District arc is live, and its latest episodes have made several interesting turns. But now, things could be put on hold as Demon Slayer‘s top star is now isolating following a COVID-19 exposure.

The news comes from Across Entertainment, the talent agency that represents Natsuki Hanae. The company put out a statement that confirmed Hanae was isolating himself after being in contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The note was followed up by a post by the actor who assured fans they were feeling fine. Hanae has rented a room away from his family for his isolation period. He even has equipment with him to record his roles, so it doesn’t appear as if Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be impacted by all of this.

However, that is not the case for all of Hanae’s projects. The actor was set to appear at a live event this week for The Duke of Death and His Maid. The event has now been canceled, but Across Entertainment is hoping to reschedule once Hanae is out of his isolation period.

Currently, much of the world is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the new and highly infectious Omicron variant. In Japan, the current seven-day average for cases is 14,254 with 25,621 recorded on January 15. To date, the country has documented 1.86 million cases of COVID-19 and 18,429 deaths.

