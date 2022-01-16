Demon Slayer: Unleash Your Inner Inosuke with These New Sword Replicas

In its short life, Demon Slayer has put out a ton of merchandise, but some collectibles are better than others. Season two is now leading the fandom forward with new content, so of course, it was just a matter of time before new goodies hit the market. And now, Inosuke is getting some sweet merch by way of his twin swords!

The news comes from Grape as the publication announced a new proplica for Demon Slayer. Bandai is finally going to release replicas of Inosuke’s twin swords. This release comes after the company unveiled swords for Rengoku, Tanjiro, and even Zenitsu.

As you can see above, these prop swords are done on 1:1 scale, but that is not all. The blades will play music from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and even play dialogue from Inosuke.

“Inosuke Hashibira’s Nichiren Swords have been brought to life as PROPLICA’s first-ever dual-wielding swords! By crossing the handles together, you can activate the duel-wielding feature… Inosuke Nichiren Sword’s unique jagged edges have been faithfully replicated, as well as their vivid bluish hue,”Bandai wrote while describing the twin blades.

Of course, these prop blades will not be cheap. The bundle will cost fans $145 USD, and Bandai is expecting to sell plenty. Given how huge Demon Slayer is, fans from around the globe will want Inosuke’s swords. So if you have been planning to cosplay the Demon Slayer hero, well – these blades might have to make it into your budget!

What do you think of this new Demon Slayer merchandise? Will you be arming yourself with Inosuke’s blades? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Otaku USA