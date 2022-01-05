Demon Slayer Finally Brings Tengen to the Action With Latest Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally brought the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, into the fight completely with the final moments of the newest episode! The second season of the series is really heating up as the Entertainment District arc has reached a new phase, and with it the action part of the arc is getting ready to kick into high gear. As Tanjiro Kamado gets into a fight with the main Upper Rank demonic threat, Daki, fans have been anxiously awaiting to see when the newest Hashira would be getting into the fight in full as well after getting teases of his strength.

As the Entertainment District arc continues to heat up, Tengen has been spending the last few episodes gathering as much information as he could while dutifully searching for his missing wives. The newest episode of the series thankfully confirmed they were okay, and Daki had yet to kill the three of them. Upon their reunion and seeing that all three of his wives have managed to survive the initial encounters with the Upper Rank demon, Tengen is revving up to join the fight himself as the episode comes to an end.

Episode 5 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc fully introduced Tanjiro and the others to Daki’s dangerous power. While Tanjiro had come face to face with the demon herself as the previous episode came to an end, the newest episode proved just how much danger Daki really is. It’s revealed that she’s been using her abilities to capture all kinds of humans (which included Tengen’s wives) within her scarf in order to save them later for her to feed on at her leisure. But this was all in an underground cave.

Tengen figures out where this cave is (after Inosuke gets there), and soon busts his way in and completely tears apart the Daki scarf with ease. Seeing that his wives are okay enough, he now is getting ready to fight against the Upper Rank demon in full. It’s just in time, however, as Tanjiro continues to struggle against Daki and the demon’s clearly playing with him until she gets board. This means the fight is about to get even more flashy from this point on.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what the Sound Hashira can really do in a fight with the next episode? How are you liking Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc so far?