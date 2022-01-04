Demon Slayer Reveals Tanjiro’s Big Problem with Water Breathing

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shed a light on Tanjiro Kamado’s major problem with the Water Breathing style in the newest episode of the series! The second season is now heating up as the Entertainment District arc continues, and with it, the previous episode saw Tanjiro get into his toughest fight in the series yet as he started to clash against the Upper Six rank demon, Daki. But as Tanjiro continues to get pressured and pushed to his limits against this new opponent, he’s also starting to truly realize what the limits of his body actually are. Even more so than with the fight on the Mugen Train.

The newest episode of the series continues the fight between Tanjiro and Daki, and while he finds himself able to keep up with the Upper Rank demon (which is a far cry from what fans had seen in the fight on the Mugen Train), he soon realizes just how out of his depth he truly is. Through the fight with Daki, he soon comes to realize that his body just is not compatible with the Water Breathing style and Tanjiro feels like he won’t be able to become a master of it like his own teacher.

The second season of the series has been digging further into the history of the Breathing Styles after Tanjiro learned more about them from Kyojuro Rengoku on the Mugen Train, and after finding Rengoku’s family has started to learn more about the Hinokami Kagura. This has gotten him thinking about his own techniques that he’s been using already, and soon Daki tells him during their fight that the short clashes he has had with her have led his sword to be nicked a little. This proves to Tanjiro that he’s lacking in his skills.

He realizes that his body is not suited for the Water Breathing technique, and is more suited to using the Hinokami Kagura moves. Along with the fact that he’s previously learned about how there was always on Water Breathing user who managed to use that style together with Flame Breathing, this opens the door for Tanjiro to push himself even further into these new moves. At the same time, he’s also got a very tough road ahead of him if even his standard techniques aren’t good enough against these more powerful demons.

What do you think? Are you curious to see Tanjiro move away from Water Breathing in the future? Wondering if that means even more of a Hinokami Kagura use? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!