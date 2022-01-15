Demon Slayer Fan Spotlights Each of Tengen’s Wives With Cosplay

One creative Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan has given the spotlight to each one of Tengen Uzui’s wives through some awesome cosplay! As the anime continues to heat up in the second season, the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series has been introducing fans to a number of new allies and foes. The most interesting of which has been the new Hashira at the center, Tengen Uzui, who was recruiting Tanjiro and the others for a new mission in order to find his three wives who had gone missing while searching for a demon in the Yoshiwara District.

It was not until the most recent slate of episodes, however, that fans actually got to meet all of these wives for themselves. Named Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru, all three of them have managed to stay alive through the early days of the Daki threat, and ever since their debut fans have been truly obsessed and hoping to see more of this trio as soon as possible. Helping fans along in this endeavor is the creativity from artist @taliverse on Instagram, who has caught fans’ eye with cosplay from each of the three. Check them out below:

As the Entertainment District Arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series continues playing it out with each new episode of the anime’s second season, it still remains to be seen whether or not these three will be playing a more crucial role than they have now. It was revealed that the three of them were caught in various states of duress by Daki, but were kept alive in order to be eaten later. Luckily, Tengen was able to find each of them and save them before the worst case scenario becomes a reality.

While Tengen’s wives might be safe for now, it’s still very much a mystery as to whether or not this Hashira, Tanjiro, and the others will be making it out of the current slate of fights in one piece. The scale of the fight is quickly growing in a major direction, so we might not see this trio getting into the fight. But at the very least we’ve got some major things to look forward to in the rest of the new season! But what do you think? How did you feel about Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru’s full debut in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Demon Slayer in the comments!