Demon Slayer Season 3 Announces Ending Info

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally returned to screens with its highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the anime has announced the new ending theme for Demon Slayer Season 3 ahead of the next episode! Demon Slayer Season 3 has finally made its premiere for its new season taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. The first episode covered a lot with its hour long debut, but has yet to reveal the new ending theme sequence for the series.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has officially made its debut, but the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc came to an end with a full reveal of the new opening theme sequence of the series. With the future episodes also debuting its new ending theme, Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has revealed the first details for its new ending, which will once again feature the artists behind the new opening for the new season as well:

Demon Slayer Season 3: What's Coming Next?

The new opening theme for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is performed by MAN WITH A MISSION x milet, and it's been announced that they are also performing the new ending theme as well. MAN WITH A MISSION x milet will be teaming up for the new ending theme too titled "Koikogare," that was originally written and composed by Yuki Kaijura. This new ending theme will likely make its full debut with the second episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, so now's the time to tune in. You can now find the newest season streaming with Crunchyroll too.

As for what we can expect to see in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, Crunchyroll teases Demon Slayer Season 3 as such, "And the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

