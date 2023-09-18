Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Shinobu's Season 4 Comeback

Demon Slayer wrapped up Season 3 of the anime earlier this year with the Swordsmith Village arc, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing fans up for the Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho's return to the anime with the upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4! Following the end of the Swordsmith Village arc earlier this year, it was quickly announced that the anime would be continuing with a fourth season tackling the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga. This means we'll get to see the Hashira in action in the anime once more when the new episodes make their premiere.

With the Hashira needing to mobilize even further as Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks have started to make their move towards his ultimate goal, they'll need to train to make themselves stronger for the tough fights ahead. This includes Shinobu returning to the anime and the center of the action as well following her debut in the first season, and artist @kallisi_vamp on Instagram has brought the Hashira to life in a cool new way ahead of Demon Slayer Season 4 with some perfect cosplay! Check it out:

What to Know for Demon Slayer Season 4

Shinobu Kocho and the rest of the Hashira line up will be returning with Demon Slayer Season 4, which is now in the works for a release in the near future. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the new episodes, but it will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. Featuring a returning staff and cast from the previous anime releases, you can catch up with everything that's happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Where does Shinobu rank among your favorite of Demon Slayer's Hashira? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!