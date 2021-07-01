Demon Slayer Is Reportedly Eyeing Spinoff Manga

✖

Demon Slayer started off humbly enough in February 2016 with no inkling of how big it would become. Since its debut, its manga and anime have become a record-breaking hit both in Japan as well as across the globe. When the story wrapped back in May 2020, fans were left unsure of what to do, but it seems there is more manga on the horizon for them.

After all, a new report has gone live, and it has to do with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. A fan page known as WSJ_manga has a strong history when it comes to scooping new series, and the page told fans earlier today that a spinoff manga is in the works for Demon Slayer.

A Kimetsu no Yaiba spin-off titled Kimetsu Gakuen! will start serialization in Saikyo Jump on August 4th by Natsuki Hogami. Koyoharu Gotouge has drawn a commemorative illustration in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 1, 2021

According to the report, the hit series is crafting a spinoff titled Kimetsu Gakuen. The manga will be published in Saikyo Jump starting this August, but it will not be handled by creator Koyoharu Gotouge. The report says Natsuki Hogame will handle the spinoff instead with the creator's blessing.

At this point, no official word has been given on this report, but fans are hoping it is true. After all, it has been more than a year without new Demon Slayer chapters, and this spinoff might satiate fans' appetites.

Given what info found in this report, Demon Slayer fans should expect this spinoff to be less serious than its counterpart. Saikyo Jump is a go-to spot for gag manga, and many hit series have explored spinoffs that put their heroes in school. From Attack on Titan to Naruto and more, the phenomenon is well documented, and the manga has little continuity with their progenitors. But given how the final chapter of Demon Slayer went down, this schoolyard spinoff could be more substantial than readers expect.

