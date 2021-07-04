Demon Slayer Season Two Shares Several All-New Stills

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular series in all of Japan, and it has gained a loyal army of fans worldwide. The franchise, which welcomed its anime adaptation a few years back, stands as one of the highest-grossing to tackle the manga industry. And now, it seems like two promos for the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have surfaced.

The images seem to hail from Aniplex itself as the company is preparing for its outing at Anime Expo 2021. The U.S. event will feature an entire panel dedicated to the company's roster of shows, and yes, that does include Demon Slayer. So when two new stills from the show's second season hit social media, very few were surprised.

JUST IN: 2 new frames shown for the "Demon Slayer Season 2" Entertainment District Arc featuring the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui! pic.twitter.com/5UWjz1LDtK — romcom02Animes (@romcom02) July 4, 2021

As you can see below, the Demon Slayer stills were taken from actual season two footage. Tanjiro and the gang don't show up in these frames, but that is okay with fans. After all, a different fighter comes into focus with these stills, and it is none other than the Sound Hashira himself!

The frames give fans a close look at Tengen Uzui in all of his sleek glory. As you can see, the boy is shown in one still with his jeweled hand band turned towards the screen, and it gives fans a good look at his inked left eye. With his white hair slicked back, Tengen looks chic with his arm bangles and piercings. And yes, Zenitsu will be just as obsessed with this Hashira as we all are!

Asides from these new frames and a previous teaser trailer, fans know little about Demon Slayer season two. The show promises to take place following the events of Demon Slayer's first movie, and Mugen Train ended with one hell of a cliffhanger. Tanjiro may be stronger than ever now, but it came at the cost of Kyojuro Rengoku. And with the Flame Hashira out of commission, there is no telling what is in store for the Sound Hashira these days.

What do you make of this latest set of stills? How hyped are you for season two of Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.