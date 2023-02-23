Demon Slayer Star Hits Red Carpet in Zenitsu-Inspired Suit

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To The Swordsmith Village- is set to take the silver screen by storm in North America next month, with the film including not just the final episodes of the anime adaptation's second season, but the premiere episode of season three to boot. With the premiere for the film taking place earlier this month, stars of the series from both North America and Japan, with the English voice of Zenitsu, Aleks Le, sporting an amazing suit inspired by his character who isn't a big fan of the demons that he faces in the series.

Aleks Le has had a number of characters added to his resume over the years, with the voice actor having major roles in both the anime medium and in a number of video games as well. Aside from talking on the role of the yellow-clad swordsman in Demon Slayer, Le has also had a role in the likes of Sword Art Online, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Tokyo Revengers, Record of Ragnarok, and Pokemon to name a few. In the video game department, Aleks has had roles in the likes of Pokemon, Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy VII, Doom, Astral Chain, and Five Nights At Freddy's.

Demon Slayer: Zenitsu Drip

Voice Actor Aleks Le took to his Official Twitter Account to share his Zenitsu-inspired suit for the Demon Slayer premiere, prepping to take on the role once again for the third season of the anime adaptation that will hurl new challenges at his character, as well as Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps:

English Voice Actor of Zenitsu here ⚡️



I designed & made my own Zenitsu-inspired outfit from scratch for the World Premiere event ☺️✨ #kimetsuworldtour pic.twitter.com/YEzX5zMZr3 — Aleks Le (@AleksLeVO) February 22, 2023

Demon Slayer's third season will officially start this April with the first episode introducing viewers to the strongest generals of the demon lord Muzan's army, and rest assured, all of them will be causing problems for Tanjiro and their friends in the future of the anime adaptation. Surprisingly enough, the source material of the manga series has already brought the Shonen's story to a close and creator Koyoharo Gotoge hasn't revealed whether there will be a sequel and/or spin-off series released in the future.

What do you think of Le's Zenitsu inspired suit? Will you be catching the new Demon Slayer film in theaters next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.