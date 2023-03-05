Demon Slayer Movie Takes Over With Opening Night Box Office

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- is now working its way through theaters as part of a special worldwide premiere theatrical event for the upcoming Season 3 of the anime, and the estimates for the movie's opening night performance at the box office are certainly looking promising for a very successful weekend for the film overall. With the third season of the anime making its full debut next month, the franchise is celebrating with this special worldwide event that's bringing the final episodes of Season 2 and the first episode of the new season to the big screen.

This was many fans' first opportunity to see the first episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc before its full premiere kicks off this April, and it's been drawing in a ton of interest as the estimate for its box office performance for its opening night of Friday, March 3rd in domestic territories (according to the data on Box Office Mojo) puts it second below Creed 3, but over films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Cocaine Bear and more.

(Photo: ufotable)

How Successful Is Demon Slayer's New Movie?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- isn't a full theatrical experience much like Mugen Train was before it, so any modicum of box office success is already a huge deal considering it's really just a special way that the TV anime is premiering the new season of the series for fans early. It's managed to take the second place spot for its opening night as fans flocked to both the Japanese and English language releases for the event, but it's currently unclear as to whether or not it will stay in this spot throughout the entire weekend.

As of its opening night, the film has earned an estimated $4,164,275 USD across 1,753 theaters around the United States, and that's a distant second from the other major premiere, Creed 3 (which took the top spot with $22 million USD for its opening night by comparison). But on the other hand, it's also well over the third place film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which earned $3,118,000 USD on Friday, March 3rd. So fans are clearly showing their support!

via Box Office Mojo