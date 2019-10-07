Demon Slayer Debuts First Toonami Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has an had an incredible year so far. After quietly debuting earlier this year, the series soon picked up speed and became one of the most talked about action anime hits of the year. It’s no surprise why as the series has a talented team behind it, and soon there’s a chance that it will get even more recognition with an English dub run as it prepares to join the increasingly packed line-up of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. To better prepare fans for this upcoming premiere, Toonami shared the first promo for its big debut on Saturday, October 12th at 1:30 AM EST.

Not only does this promo give fans the first glimpse at Demon Slayer‘s English dub release — which Aniplex of America has yet to reveal the full cast list for as of this writing — it’s a good reminder of why this series has cemented itself as one of the biggest releases of the year.

The Toonami line-up for Saturday, October 12th (in EST) is as follows (via Toonami’s Facebook page):

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – One-Punch Man Season 2

12:00 AM – Dr. Stone

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Food Wars!

1:30 AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – Lupin the 3rd Part 5

4:00 AM – My Hero Academia

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”