Demon Slayer Movie Retains Number One Spot at Box Office

✖

Demon Slayer cannot be stopped these days, so you better hop aboard the train before it is too far gone from the station. Last weekend ushered the first Demon Slayer film to theaters, and fans were quick to geek out over the long-awaited flick. Thanks to a new report, netizens have a better idea of how popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is, and it cannot be knocked from its top spot so easily.

According to a new report from Eiga, the Japanese box office kept Demon Slayer at its top spot for a second week. The franchise sold nearly 2.3 million tickets for a weekly gross of 3.04 billion yen. These figures help make Demon Slayer the top movie at the box office this week, and the competition wasn't even close.

(Photo: ufotable)

The second spot went to Kimi no Me ga Toikaketeiru as it debuted this past weekend. The film made 170 million in its opening weekend but sold the second most tickets to fans. In terms of gross, the second most lucrative film at the Japanese box office was TENNET at 2.42 billion yen with Violet Evergarden the Movie reaching third place with 1.58 billion yen.

So far, Demon Slayer's hit movie has earned an insane amount of cash. It has grossed a total of 10,754,423,550 billion yen which translates to more than $100 million USD. Nearly eight million tickets have been sold overall, and the feature has hit this figure in just ten days. The film has also broken some of Japan's top box office records, and fans are sure more will be shattered in the coming weeks.

Currently, Demon Slayer has the biggest opening day and opening weekend at the box office. The movie is already the highest-grossing flick of 202 and even managed to top the global box office upon its opening. Now, fans are wondering if Demon Slayer can overtake Spirited Away and Your Name to become the highest-grossing anime movie to date.

How long do you expect Demon Slayer to top the Japanese box office....? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll