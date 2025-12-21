Demon Slayer Has Disappointing News For Fans Waiting For Infinity Castle Part 2

2025 was a historic year for Demon Slayer as the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy film broke several box office records. The film premiered in July this year in Japan before making its international debut in September and grossed over 100 billion yen across the globe. After the smashing hit, fans eagerly await more updates on Infinity Castle Part 2, which will continue the epic showdown between the Demon Slayers and demons. However, even months after the first part became a hit, there have been no updates, not even a visual or a release window for the film. Jump Festa 2026 was held on December 20th and 21st, 2025, announcing several exciting anime and manga updates.

This annual two-day event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. As one of the most successful series of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Demon Slayer took the stage on December 21st, 2025, the second day of the event. However, the series only had a stage greeting with the main cast of the Infinity Castle film and announced updates related to the Illustration Collection Volume 4, Blu-rays, and DVDs. As for Infinity Castle Part 2, fans still didn’t get any update. Additionally, the first installment has yet to confirm its streaming details as well. While we may expect major announcements next year, it also means that the wait for the second installment will be longer than usual.

The Upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Will Continue The Battle Against Demons

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first part was simply the beginning, and there’s a lot more about to come, as the battle will only keep getting more intense from here on out. Muzan Kibutsuji has trapped all the Demon Slayers inside the Infinity Castle, an endless labyrinth from which no one can escape unless they defeat Nakime, the Biwa demon whose Blood Demon Art created such a space. The Infinity Castle is full of countless demons who have been powered up by Muzan to prepare for the final battle, including the low-ranking ones.

While dealing with low-ranking demons isn’t much of an issue despite the boost in power, it’s almost impossible to defeat an Upper Rank even with the combined efforts of more than one Hashira. The first part featured three thrilling battles, which blended tragic moments with heartbreaking backstories as the story got more intense. The success of the first installment is unlike anything the anime world has ever seen. This also means the expectations for the upcoming parts are higher than ever.

Additionally, the manga readers are well aware that the fights in Parts 2 and 3 will be more intense than ever. As of now, the series has no plans to stream the Infinity Castle film this year since it’s still showing in theatres in several places. Demon Slayer hasn’t confirmed how the Sunrise Countdown Arc, the final arc of the series, will be adapted, since it will only be announced after the anime wraps up the Infinity Castle Arc.

