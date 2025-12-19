Demon Slayer Director Shares Promising Infinity Castle Part 2 Update: “Hoping To Exceed Expectations”

Demon Slayer released the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy and became the most successful anime film of all time, grossing over 100 billion yen across the globe. While the film hit the Japanese theaters in July this year, it made it to the global theaters in September. Even months after its premiere, the film is still causing a lot of buzz as fans await the second installment. The anime has yet to share any updates on the next film, which will continue the epic showdown between demons and Demon Slayers. The first film features some of the best fights in the series, and things will only get more intense from here on out.

The Infinity Castle is the second final arc of the series, where the Demon Slayers get trapped inside an endless labyrinth, filled with all the demons in Japan. While the fight is going on, the Demon Slayer Corps is also trying to locate Muzan Kibutsuji, who is biding his time while trying to nullify the effects of the drug Tamayo injected in him. As fans await new updates on the trilogy, Haruo Sotozaki, the series’ director, hypes the upcoming films.

Demon Slayer Director Haruo Sotozaki Talks About The Infinity Castle Trilogy

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

In an interview with Deadline, Sotozaki was asked about Inosuke being off-screen for most of the film. Sotozaki shared, “Firstly, let me say that Inosuke is my bias. He is my favorite, and he’s the most inhuman in the sense of his character and behavior. He can’t really mesh well with the team, but over time, we see his character arc develop, and he spends more time with Tanjiro and the others; his humanness gradually increases.”

He continues, “So, yes, he doesn’t have a lot of screentime in the movie, but if you stay tuned and stay excited for what happens next, I think it will meet everyone’s expectations.”

Inosuke is the only one among the main trio who didn’t have any limelight in the latest film, but that’s going to change in the upcoming part. While Sotozaki doesn’t clearly mention it, Inosuke will have a major role to play in the second part of the trilogy, against one of the most powerful villains.

Additionally, the director also discussed the upcoming films, “I can’t talk too much about the next films, but I will say that the response has been received, and we see that audiences felt strongly and expressed joy. So, we’re taking all that emotion and energy back into the studio, hoping to meet or exceed expectations going forward.”

Since Ufotable hasn’t shared any updates on the second part, fans will likely have to wait longer than expected for the film. Additionally, Demon Slayer has yet to confirm how the Sunrise Countdown Arc, the final arc of the series, will be adapted, since it will only be announced after the anime wraps up the Infinity Castle Arc.

