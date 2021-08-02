Detective Conan Announces Spin-Off Anime

✖

Detective Conan is reportedly preparing for a new spin-off anime! Gosho Aoyama's original manga series (which was originally licensed as "Case Closed" for its initial English language release) has been running in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since the early 1990s, and has sparked a huge multimedia franchise over the years since with successful TV anime, live-action, and theatrical adaptations. Now it seems like the franchise is getting ready to launch a new spin-off anime series that's adapting an already successful spin-off manga that ended its run late last year according to new reports.

According to a new report from @SugoiLITE on Twitter and many others, the Detective Conan spin-off, Police Academy Arc - Wild Police Story, will be getting an anime adaptation. Unfortunately due to the nature of the report, there are no more details as to the production staff, cast or potential release date for this new adaptation beyond its existence. It's yet to be officially confirmed by Shogakukan to be in the works, however, so take with a grain of salt.

Spin-off manga "Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc – Wild Police Story" getting an Anime adaptation. #名探偵コナン pic.twitter.com/Nm17zRcfkI — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) July 30, 2021

Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc - Wild Police Story is an official prequel spin-off series overseen by original series creator Gosho Aoyama and illustrated by Takahiro Arai. It's a fairly short series that only ran between 2019 and 2020 with two collected volumes as of this writing, so if an anime does happen it'll either be a short TV series (or a TV anime with added original content) or potentially even a film).

It's set seven years in the past and follows Rei Furuya during his time at the police academy before he becomes the undercover detective that we meet in the main series. The 13 chapter spin-off series would be a perfect fit for a single limited series anime suited to taking on each of its arcs, but it seems we'll be finding out soon enough if Shogakukan confirms this is truly in the works. But what do you think?

What are you hoping to see from a new spin-off anime for Detective Conan? How do you feel about the main series?