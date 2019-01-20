‘Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire’ Reveals New Poster

Detective Conan will soon be releasing the 23rd film in the franchise in Japan later this Spring, and the action-packed adventure will take the series favorites to Singapore for a new murder case.

Ahead of its premiere, Detective Conan shared a new poster for Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire. You can check it out below thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Detective Conan Movie 23: The Fist of Blue Sapphire” latest poster visual; opens April 12th //t.co/IuBIsPrD94 pic.twitter.com/pMwtbXZKTi — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) January 13, 2019

Scheduled to open April 12, 2019 in Japan, Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire focuses on a new murder case at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The kicked is that it involves a large gem, dubbed the “Blue Sapphire,” which sank to the bottom of the ocean in the 19th century. This film also features the return of fan-favorite “Kaito Kid,” who seeks to steal the gem for himself.

The film kicks off in full as Kaito forcibly drags Conan to Singapore for his own means, but ends up coming face to face with a new character for the film, the undefeated Karate expert Makoto. Tomoka Nagaoka will be returning from the Crimson Love Letter anime special to direct, and Takahiro Okura will be writing the script.

Katsuo Ono returns to compose the music for the film, and the film will feature voice cast regulars such as Minami Takayama as Conan Edogawa, Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri, Rikiya Koyama as Kogoro Mouri, and Kappei Yamaguchi as Kaito Kid.

Detective Conan (known as Case Closed in the United States) was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The story follows high schooler detective Jimmy Fudo who works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But inside of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization.

The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, and has been adapted into an anime series, films, OVAs, video games, and even had a crossover with another famous series, Lupin III. The anime was licensed as Case Closed in the United States due to copyright issues, and Funimation first launched the anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block with Westernized names but ended its run due to low ratings. The series is currently available on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.