Detective Pikachu Writers Reveal a Deleted Golbat Scene

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu introduced fans to a whole new side of the Pokemon world, and seeing Pokemon exist alongside humans in the same everyday world sparked all kinds of unique interactions fans didn’t expect to see. ComicBook.com recently spoke with the writers behind the film, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and apparently there was a Pokemon they wanted to incorporate but couldn’t quite squeeze into the final cut of the film.

Turns out that they had a particularly cool idea involving the Zubat evolution Golbat, but it didn’t quite come to pass. According to Hernandez, “For a while, we had a cool sequence with a Golbat that I really liked. That was a really cool sequence that just didn’t quite make it to the end of the process.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there aren’t too many details revealed about the scene itself as it still could find its way into the future of the franchise someday, Hernandez and Samit also revealed some of the other cooler ideas they had. But the major Pokemon they wanted to incorporate into the film was Psyduck.

As Samit explained, “Gardevoir had a cool moment. There were so many different, all the different drafts along the way…Truth be told, our favorite, we’re happy that our favorite did make it in and that is Psyduck. Truly on day 1 our first meeting on this project it was before Psyduck was involved with it and we came in and I think the first thing we said to the producers was, ‘Psyduck needs to be in this movie, needs to be Lucy’s Pokemon partner and he will be the comedic breakout character.’”

Psyduck did end up stealing the show for many fans, but there’s no telling how popular Golbat or Gardevoir would have been if they had a unique role in the film as well. Especially with the live-action makeovers.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”