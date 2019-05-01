Detective Pikachu Sets Up Early Screenings

Detective Pikachu is just days away from hitting theaters, and the live-action adaptation is on a high. With early reactions praising the film, Warner Bros. Pictures and The Pokemon Company are going all in on Pikachu, and that works out for fans.

After all, it seems some advanced screenings have been announced for the movie, but there are a few catches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, fans began buzzing when posts appeared reporting on some Detective Pikachu early screenings. AMC Stubs Members hit up Twitter to let others know their AMC app informed them of a local showings happening near them. However, the reports were scattered with some saying there were no screenings offered to them (via Slick Deals).

As it turns out, the screenings appears to be coordinated by Gofobo. The site is currently listing advanced screenings for Detective Pikachu with standby tickets. AMC Stubs A-List and Premiere members are eligible for notifications, but anyone can look up local screening details through Gofobo here. However, location services do need to be working on your device to get the most accurate screening venue details.

Fans say there are a few screenings offered on May 2 with others being listed for May 6. These events are first come, first serve. If there is a local screening near you, then you better get to the venue early to get enough standby seats for your party.

So, will you try to sit in on one of these screenings? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, and Chris Geere. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!