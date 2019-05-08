Detective Pikachu Star Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Fans With Movie “Leak”

It should be no surprise that piracy is a rampant problem for the film industry. For every major blockbuster, there are tons of leaks, bad camera rips, and virus filled links for those who want to peek at the next big theatrical release. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is gearing up to be one of the biggest film releases of the year, and it will no doubt deal with this same problem as well. But what if the film got ahead of this?

Voice of the titular Pikachu Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled fans with a “leaked” copy of the full Detective Pikachu film, and fans who click on the video in the hopes of seeing the movie will get something much different than they’d think.

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu — FULL MOVIE — https://t.co/qsqXvUOpvI — Inspector Pikachu (@InspectrPikachu) May 7, 2019

A mysterious Twitter account with the name “Inspector Pikachu” shared a YouTube video teasing an upload of the full Pokemon: Detective Pikachu movie. With a R. Reynolds watermark, it seems like someone had ripped a copy only available to Reynolds himself. Thankfully, this all turned out to be a troll from Reynolds himself who pointed out the “leak” on Twitter.

After a few seconds of what is most likely the actual beginning of the film. There’s a cuddly, looped dance sequence that you definitely have to see. It’s not the full movie, but it’s almost as good. But fans will get to see the real deal soon enough as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

