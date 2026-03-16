7 Anime About Being Kicked Out of the Hero’s Party (Ranked By Betrayal Level)

With so many new anime releases hitting every few months of the year, it’s led to some anime covering the same kind of ground as other shows. There are a few subgenres and ideas out there that are a lot more common than you’d think, and that includes watching its main character being betrayed by their party and sent off into their own adventures. Some of these shows vary by how extreme of a situation it can be as a result, and can spark wild new things in turn.

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There are many anime out there about a character being either kicked out of the hero’s party, betrayed by their party and pushed out, and even more. Some go on to use that opportunity to start a whole new life, and others use the chance for revenge. Here are seven standout shows about being kicked out of the hero’s party, ranked by how big of a betrayal it took to kick it all off.

7). Banished From The Hero’s Party, I Decided To Live A Quiet Life In The Countryside

Courtesy of Wolfsbane / Studio Flad

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside is everything it says in the title. Set in a world where people are given divine roles by god, Gideon was a member of the hero’s party as he supported his sister, who was the actual hero in question. But when the fights reach a certain level and Gideon’s no longer deemed worthy of being around the party, Gideon is then kicked out and decides to retire and open a small shop.

The two seasons of the anime then follow Gideon and his childhood friend as they grow together romantically, and the hero’s party realizes how important Gideon actually was (even more so when his sister seeks him out). This show even goes an extra mile with a new hero in the second season, but in terms of betrayal it is ultimately one of the lightest.

6). I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! goes another route with its take, however, as Yuke Feldio ultimately decides to quit and leave the powerful party he was attached to. Ridiculed for his abilities, but secretly being the backbone of the party (something you’ll see across the board in shows like this), Yuke decided to take his abilities to party together with a few of his former students and teach them the ropes.

This newly formed party, as you’d expect, quickly becomes one of the most notable parties in town, and Yuke’s old party tries to force him to return. They try and trick him to get him to come back, but it fails spectacularly. Yuke’s much happier in his new life, and went through quite a lot to reach his new place of self-confidence.

5). Beast Tamer

Courtesy of EMT Squared

Beast Tamer is in the same kind of situation as Rein was also kicked out of his party for being seen as too weak. Only having the ability to tame animals, it’s soon revealed that Rein is stronger than any other traditional Beast Tamer. With the ability to make contracts with not only animals, but powerful demi-humans and spirits, Rein becomes even stronger than the hero.

But the vitriol from the hero’s party takes it all to a whole new level as they want to take Rein back by force. It even gets to a point where Rein has to fight the hero’s party, and it’s not until they are fully defeated that they back off. It’s really the only show on this list that goes that far.

4). Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

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Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest does start off as a very edgy take on this idea as when Hajime’s entire class is brought over to a new fantasy world, his already terrible social stance in class gets worse. He was already bullied thanks to his close relationship with the most popular girl, Kaori, but then he’s deemed to be weaker than everyone else when he gets one of the world abilities. It’s his classmates that then betray him.

Attacking him while the class is in their first dungeon, Hajime ends up on its deepest floors and vows revenge on all of them. He does eventually drop this idea the longer the show went on and the more new friends and allies he teams with, and as of the latest episodes the show’s no longer about the central conceit of being betrayed by his class. But it’s still messed up.

3). Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells

Courtesy of Seven Arcs

A much more intense version of the same kind of idea can be found in Failure Frame, however. Touka’s entire class is also brought to a new fantasy world, and he’s given an ability that does not stack up to the others. Deemed to be too weak and useless of a hero, Touka is actually banished to the dark depths by the goddess of this fantasy world and thought to be dead by the other members of the class. So Touka’s plan from that point on is to take revenge on her and everyone else.

If you wanted a show focusing more on its revenge and a main character who stews on that betrayal, this is the one for you. There’s an entirely other kind of story going on as it’s clear that the goddess has something in mind for all of the young students, and it’s going to take Touka’s dark vengeance to straighten it all out.

2). Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World

Courtesy of Geek Toys

Ningen Fushin is not the most popular take on this idea, but it’s one of the most unique. Because rather than focus on just one character as they join a new party after a big betrayal, all members of the main party have been kicked out of other parties after being betrayed in some form or fashion. Thanks to everything that happened to all of them, they are now teaming up only as a form of convenience with the rule being that they can’t interfere in each other’s daily lives outside of dungeons.

It’s a show that criminally only has a single season, and it’s a shame because it’s such a fun take on this idea. Each character has a history that gives them a lot of personality, and for the sake of this list there is a lot more betrayal than with others because it’s every single character dealing with something from the past.

1). Roll Over and Die

Courtesy of A.C.G.T.

Roll Over and Die might be the newest entry on this list as it’s now airing new episodes this Winter, but it’s been the most extreme version of this idea yet. Flum is first brought into the hero’s party when she’s born with a special “Reversal” ability. Deemed to serve some kind of divine purpose in the party, she worries about holding them back as the ability as means she has zero starts in strength or anything else. But when she’s kicked out of her party, it’s in secret.

The mage of the party deems her so weak that she’s not only kicked out of the party without telling anyone else, but he sells her into slavery. Flum then needs to fight her way out of a terrible situation, and learns her ability makes her incredibly strong. But rather than trying to get back to the hero’s party, she and another escaped former slave Milkit want to just live a quiet life together. It’s such a wild start to this kind of series that there’s really no going back.

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