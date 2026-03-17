Demon Slayer’s Beloved Characters Get Surprise New Look Ahead of Infinity Castle Part 2

Following the explosive success of the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy, the anime is preparing the upcoming two films before adapting the final arc. Infinity Castle is the second-to-final arc of the series that features the epic showdown between the Demon Slayers and the Upper Moons. The first film made history by grossing over 100 billion yen worldwide in November last year, and the global revenue has only increased since then. As the highest-grossing anime film in history, far surpassing the record of the Mugen Train film, Demon Slayer is still in the spotlight, especially after the special ScreenX release. While fans await more updates from the animation studio, the official website of the anime drops a new look at the male characters of the series.

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In order to commemorate White Day, the website shares a visual featuring Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Genya, and the male Hashira. They are wearing the same modern outfits while holding desserts and plushies. White Day is celebrated on March 14th, exactly one month after Valentine’s Day, in Japan and other parts of East Asia. The purpose of this holiday is for men to return gifts to women who gave them chocolates and presents during Valentine’s Day, which explains why the visual only features the male characters.

Demon Slayer Will Continue The Battle in Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Infinity Castle Arc spotlights the entire main cast, including the Hashira, as they fight against the Upper Moons. It’s the longest arc in the series, and almost every character gets their chance to shine. The first film focuses on Tanjiro, Giyu, Zenitsu, and Shinobu as they deal with the enemies in front of them. These characters won’t be returning in Part 2, but instead, the upcoming film will focus on other characters.

After the deaths of Akaza and Kaigaku, three Upper Moons are still alive, including Kokushibo and Doma, who are way too powerful for even the Hashira to handle. While Kokushibo has yet to enter the battlefield, Doma has already killed Shinobu and has no plans of slowing down. He consumed the Insect Hashira right in front of Kanao, provoking her to attack him. However, since Shinobu gave Kanao a signal before taking her final breath, the girls may have a plan to overcome the villain’s powerful Blood Demon Art. Since the anime hasn’t shared any updates so far, it’s highly unlikely that the second installment of the trilogy will be released this year.

The Infinity Castle film hit Japanese theaters in July 2025 before making its international debut in September. Since the first film is still holding screenings, the streaming dates have been pushed even further back. Although fans can expect a key visual or even a teaser this year, nothing has been set in stone yet. While the anime doesn’t have anything major planned for 2026, several TV networks in Japan, including Fuji TV, will broadcast the entire series, except the latest film, starting in April 2026.

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