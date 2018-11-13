Fans Are Split Over ‘Detective Pikachu’s Furry Jigglypuff

The first trailer for Detective Pikachu recently launched, and fans really didn’t expect to see the ways the famous pocket monsters would look in the film’s live-action/CG hybrid style.

The response to each Pokemon’s look has sparked quite a bit of a divide among fans, but none of the responses have been louder than the reaction to the reveal of a furry Jigglypuff in the trailer.

Jigglypuff is briefly spotted in the debut trailer in an espresso bar. Standing next to a sleeping customer, Jigglypuff seemingly looked like it was about to scribble on the poor guest’s face much like it famously did in the anime series. Although the Jigglypuff acted in the way fans had expected, it certainly did not look as expected.

Jigglypuff’s furry exterior (much like the titular Pikachu’s) has been received in both extremes by fans. Some fans absolutely hate the fact the puff ball is covered in hair, and some love the idea because the fleshy alternative would be far too disturbing of a sight for a children’s movie.

Read on to see what fans are saying about this new take on Jigglypuff, and let us know what you think in the comments! Nightmare fuel or cute as a button?

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10, 2019. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

“I Have a Lot of Questions…”

I have a lot of questions about literally every single texturing decision being made in Detective Pikachu, but this one feels the most egregious. JIGGLYPUFF IS NOT FURRY!! pic.twitter.com/JEd8yxel7h — Nick Bestor (@Bestorb) November 12, 2018

Don’t Know How to Feel

idk how a jigglypuff with hair makes me feel pic.twitter.com/Om43D475Of — siân into mystery ? (@sianofhel) November 12, 2018

Well, That’s One Comparison to Make…

I don’t really think “fur” when I think about a realistic Jigglypuff.. To me it’s more like



Wendy’s frosty pic.twitter.com/q60TX5OJEl — Nuri (@actionhankbeard) November 12, 2018

“The Years Have Not Been Kind”

The years have not been kind to lounge singer jigglypuff pic.twitter.com/nxtzMkuK54 — Sara Sorrentino (@SaraSorrentino) November 12, 2018

The Alternative isn’t Much Better!

Why is everyone mad about this???? You know the alternative is just, flesh right? Did you think the curl on its head was just a swirl of flesh? Imagine just a big fleshy jigglypuff, why would you want that https://t.co/fhnS5Q6wWD — Despacito O’Rourke (follow @ShippedMyGame pls) (@jubear720) November 12, 2018

Gotta Scrub the Eyes Now

furry jigglypuff was always inevitable, because the only alternative flesh texture for a warm-blooded balloon animal would be whatever the inside of a fleshlight feels like — ?alexis moore@anycG1 (@alexisparade) November 12, 2018

Yeah, We Dodged a Big One There

Just read a full rant about how Detective Pikachu’s Jigglypuff shouldn’t be ‘furry’, and now all I can think about is the terrifying alternative…



Jigglypuff with hairless cat flesh.



Jigglypuff, the singing testicle. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 12, 2018

Wait a Minute…