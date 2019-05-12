Theater Traumatizes Kids After Screening La Llorona Instead of Detective Pikachu

The theater can be a wonderful escape for kids, and Hollywood put out such an adventure for kids just recently. Detective Pikachu has the makings of a feel-good films for all ages, but it seems one theater didn’t get that memo.

You know, since it turns out the cinema screened the horror film The Curse of La Llorona to kids rather than Detective Pikachu.

The disturbing (yet hilarious) switch around was documented by Ryan George on Twitter. It all began when the ScreenRant employee took to Twitter during his screening of Detective Pikachu to let fans know things were taking a dark turn.

“The theatre I’m in is playing a trailer for Annabelle Comes Home before Detective Pikachu LOOK AWAY CHILDREN OH NO,” George wrote before he added kids had started to cry. Trailers continued for Joker and Child’s Play before La Llorona hit up the screen.

It is not clear how far the screening got into La Llorona before audiences notified staff, but George did post a snippet of proof. It seems like the accidental switch got into La Llorona far enough to show a woman dressed in all white drowning a small boy in a river before his younger brother. The clip culminates when the lady chasing down the surviving boy before he gets grabbed, so fans can see why children excited to see Detective Pikachu would be bawling at this scene.

According to George, the staff eventually realized the issue and shut off the film. The audience was moved to another room where Detective Pikachu was screened as promised, but social media isn’t about to let this slip go. After all, La Llorona and its child-murdering ways is basically the opposite of Pokemon in every way, so there’s little way this snafu could have been worse.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

