Detective Pikachu Concept Art Book Offers New Look At Pokemon

Detective Pikachu shocked audiences with its new interpretations of the Pokemon we’ve grown to know and love through anime, manga, video games, and numerous pieces of merchandise. Now, with the movie currently out in theaters, a concept art book will take an even closer look at the designs of these Pokemon and explore how these various pocket monsters were brought to life with the help of computer graphics. The book itself will be released on May 21st, 2019 so if you want a better look at the Pokemon of Detective Pikachu, this is the place to find it.

Twitter User TAHK0 was able to share a few images from the upcoming book, highlighting a number of different Pokemon that made appearances in the film:

The #DetectivePikacku concept book looks amazing oh my god pic.twitter.com/ahYSqOZozk — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) May 14, 2019

The Pokemon featured here include favorites Arcanine, Squirtle, Morelull, Joltick, and Venusaur to name a few, detailing the challenges of bringing these creatures into the real world established in Rhyme City. The concept art book itself, titled “The Art And Making Of Detective Pikachu” retails for $85 USD. The description for the book is as follows:

“Discover the incredible art and behind-the-scenes excitement of the first live-action Pokemon film from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures with this deluxe slipcase edition featuring storyboards, character profiles, interviews, and concept art featuring Detective Pikachu, Ryme City, and all the action and adventure from the movie!

This premium hardcover book includes a removable map of Ryme City, postcards, plus more memorabilia from the film that’s not available anywhere else.

With a foreword by Director Rob Letterman and an interview with Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of The Pokémon Company, this exclusive volume brings you a wealth of production secrets, movie magic, and details about what it takes to create an epic Pokémon mystery in Ryme City—and what it takes to share that story with the world!”

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Will you be picking up this art book on the 21st? What Pokemon would you like to see featured in its pages? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.