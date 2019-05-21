Detective Pikachu Box Office Holds Strong Internationally

Detective Pikachu created a whole new world of Pokemon for audiences to discover in Ryme City. While not managing to topple the juggernaut that is Avengers: Endgame, the first live action feature film for Pikachu and company has managed to do relatively well both domestically and internationally during its release. With a sequel reportedly in the works, its good to see that the film is still managing to hold its own among the movers and shakers in the summer blockbuster category.

When all is said and done, Detective Pikachu will make for a strong showing for the first of its kind. In total, it has made $193 million USD with the tallies continuing to climb in China and Japan specifically, with many other countries still moving up the charts. The Exhibitor Relations Co. took an in-depth look at the international numbers to display how Detective Pikachu keeps its steady pace.

POKEMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU hit #1 again internationally, collecting $53.8M, $193M total. CHN ($70M) JPN ($16M) UK ($11M) MEX ($8M) GER ($7M) FRA ($7M) OZ ($6M) ITA ($5M) KOR ($4M) ESP ($4M) TAIWAN ($4M) INDO ($3M) — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) May 19, 2019

Domestically, the film came in third this past weekend against John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and Avengers: Endgame. The film has made close to $100 million USD domestically, with the international tally pushing it close to $300 million USD total. It should be interesting to see how the numbers continue to move as the summer progresses and more blockbusters hit the scene, but we’ll be sure to keep you in the know about the latest box office trends for both Detective Pikachu and every movie that hits the summer.Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

What did you think about Detective Pikachu? How much money do you feel it will make in the theaters when all is said and done?