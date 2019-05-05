Detective Pikachu Features Special Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Trailer

Fans might be currently waiting for Detective Pikachu to make its big debut in the United States in just a few days, but fans in its native home of Japan are now enjoying the film in theaters. It seems those fans in Japan have been doubly lucky as screenings of Detective Pikachu have been featuring a special new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

According to a report from Serebii.net, Japanese screenings of Detective Pikachu features a special trailer featuring new footage and music for Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. There’s still no word on whether this trailer will make its way online, unfortunately.

Serebii Update: A special trailer featuring new footage for the movie Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION is airing in Japan alongside the movie #DetectivePikachu. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/XVUv2PdoSa — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 3, 2019

Though Detective Pikachu is currently garnering all the attention for bringing Pokemon to the big screen in a new way, the Pokemon Company will be releasing an equally as new twist on the franchise with a completely CG animated remake of Pokemon the First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back. Not many details have been given about this upcoming anniversary film, but the film has been confirmed for a July 12 release in Japan.

The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. It has yet to be officially, fully confirmed as to whether or not it will be a 1:1 remake of the original film, but every trailer has seemed to hint at this so far. But perhaps this new trailer Japanese fans are getting to see will shed more light on the matter if it ever makes its way online. But for now all the attention is on Detective Pikachu.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

