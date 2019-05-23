Detective Pikachu Writer On Why Mewtwo Was A Must

Detective Pikachu had a lot of surprises in store for audiences, but one of the biggest ones was revealed with the release of the early trailers. While fans were certainly anticipating the inclusion of a number of different Pokemon into the mix, but audiences familiar with the source material weren’t necessarily expecting the most powerful clone Pokemon, Mewtwo. We had the opportunity to talk with one of the film’s screenwriters, Benji Samit, to discuss how this Pokemon was always a “must” in the writing of the script.

Benji, while speaking with us for our Pokemon Podcast, “A Wild Podcast Has Appeared”, went into great detail on the thought process behind including Mewtwo and had this to share:

“Well, I think that Mewtwo is such an interesting and complicated character that we wanted to capture an etherealness to that, to his voice and to its point of view. This is a Pokemon that has more knowledge than maybe almost anything else on the planet. It’s just experienced a lot. It’s power is off the chart. So we felt like there was, I don’t want to say it’s an attachment, but there is sort of like a prescience of understanding that Mewtwo possesses and we felt like when we were writing Mewtwo’s dialogue that had to be present in his dialogue, that Mewtwo has seen the past and the present and the future, that sort of jumble and understands more than our characters do. It has the ability to do things our characters can’t. So that was sort of the thought process when we were writing Mewtwo.”

Not only did Mewtwo have a meaty role to play in this live action installment, he’ll also be appearing in the upcoming retelling of Mewtwo’s original appearance in the computer generated film, Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. Considering his role in both films, as well as his popularity, its safe to say that we haven’t seen the last of this clone or his psychic powers.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

