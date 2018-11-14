‘Detective Pikachu’ Shares First Look At Snubbull

Pokemon is living large these days, and its live-action plans have plenty to do with its rise. Earlier this week, the first trailer for Detective Pikachu went live, and it was there fans met dozens of real-world Pokemon.

However, there was one cutie missing from the reel, but that has since been fixed. Snubbull’s live-action look has gone public, and fans think the creature might be the film’s best yet.

Over on Twitter, close-up images of Snubbull went live when reporters posted photos taken at a recent Pokemon press event. Detective Pikachu shared its first trailer with media ahead of time, and it was there several Pokemon models were shown. Snubbull was one such doll, and you can check out the Fairy-type below.

As you can see, Snubbull is plenty fluffy and could almost resemble a piece of cotton candy. The model sees Snubbull sitting down with its large feet splayed, and the Pokemon has its droopy ears down. Fans are also given a good look at Snubbull’s pointed teeth, and its narrowed eyes make the adorable Pokemon look ready to quick attack someone.

So far, fans have no idea how Snubbull will factor into Detective Pikachu. The trailer didn’t spotlight the Pokemon but instead focused on leads like Mr. Mime and Psyduck. Still, Snubbull’s adorable aesthetic has fans buzzing, so netizens are hoping the live-action venture gives the cutie some dedicate screen time.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu can be found below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”