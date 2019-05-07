Detective Pikachu Star Ryan Reynolds Addresses Potential Spinoffs Without Pikachu

Detective Pikachu wants to be the best like no film ever was. With Pokemon ready to venture out into live-action, this movie will mark the first time Pikachu has come into the real world, but it seems the star voicing the lead doesn’t think Pikachu has to lead the franchise.

In fact, Ryan Reynolds let ComicBook.com know he thinks the live-action universe could branch out beyond Pikachu.

“I think you’ve got to take some deep times. I also think you’ve got to zig when everyone thinks you’re going to zag. And starts with story and making it different and fun,” the actor said about where the franchise can go next.

Continuing, Reynolds said Pokemon could go any which way after Detective Pikachu even if the starter wasn’t present.

“I’m surprised this hasn’t been developed earlier because it has such a universe and can see it going in different directions, even ones without Pikachu. There are so many.”

Clearly, Reynolds believes the Pokemon universe is big enough to move beyond Pikachu despite the Pokemon’s iconic status. Ever since the franchise went live, Pikachu has been a standout favorite, and its status was cemented thanks to the anime. Ash Ketchum’s Pikachu made the creature the series’ most popular, and he has been featured in every Pokemon film to date. If a future live-action adaptation decides to exclude the favorite, then Hollywood will be taking a big step and prompt fans to pitch the Pokemon capable of heading their own spin-off.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

