Detective Pikachu Writers Are Down To Write A Sequel

Detective Pikachu had some tough competition when it arrived in theaters. With Avengers: Endgame and John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum in theaters at the same time, Pokemon’s first live action Hollywood feature still managed to be successful at the box office. With a number of sources confirming the possibility of a sequel moving forward, Legendary Entertainment hasn’t confirmed a release date or details about the film itself. We spoke with Benji Samit, co-writer of Detective Pikachu, during our podcast, “A Wild Podcast Has Appeared”, and he told us he’d be on board with writing the follow up.

The world of Ryme City presented in the world of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu focused on a civilization that worked in tandem with Pokemon in their every day lives. With the original anime and manga series focusing more on the Pokemon battling under their individual trainers, it was a refreshing take on seeing how these pocket monsters could be incorporated into the occupations of the “man on the street”. Benji told us specifically about his desire to be a part of the sequel:

“Absolutely, of course. Absolutely.”

One and done! Certainly, with the box office and critical reception to Detective Pikachu, we would imagine that Benji would have an exceptionally good chance of joining the team for the sequel, along with his co-writer Dan Hernandez. Whether or not the sequel would also see the return of the entirety of the cast from the first feature is still up in the air, but we’ll be sure to report back to you from Comicbook.com the minute any new developments arise.

Considering how the first movie ended, we would imagine it would be a little tricky to have a Detective Pikachu 2, when Detective Pikachu no longer exists! Yes, at the finale of the film, it’s revealed that Tim Goodman’s father, Harry, was actually merged with his Pikachu by the clone Pokemon Mewtwo to save his life. Ryan Reynolds himself appears as Goodman Sr. with his Pikachu in tow, the two having finally been returned to their original forms.

The Pokemon Universe is vast so we imagine that the next Pokemon Hollywood feature won’t have too much trouble creating an engrossing story, whether it takes place in Ryme City with the same characters or somewhere new. We certainly hope that the original screenwriters make a return as well!

What do you think of Benji Samit returning for a sequel? What would you like to see explored in a possible Detective Pikachu 2?

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.