‘Detective Pikachu’ Gets Official PG Rating

If you’re ready to meet your new obsession, then Pokemon is here to serve. This year, Detective Pikachu will bring the franchise to Hollywood for its first live-action romp, and a rating has been handed down to the blockbuster at last.

And, no — the movie did not nab a R rating. It turns out Detective Pikachu will be the family friendly movie you all had hoped for.

As reported by Exhibitor Relations Co., Detective Pikachu has landed a PG rating.

“POKEMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Rated PG for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements…and that folks is a god—n miracle with Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu. The R-rated outtakes cut will be worth the wait.”

For most, this revelation was a matter of when rather than if. Detective Pikachu has become one of this year’s most highly anticipated movies, and its nostalgic IP makes it a clear box office breaker should it glean positive reviews. Despite the film having Ryan Reynolds voice Pikachu, the raunchy star will tone down his work to keep Detective Pikachu at a PG level, so families will be able to enjoy all things Pokemon without any concerns.

So, if you had hoped to get a Deadpool version of Pikachu, then it is time you laid that dream to rest.

As Detective Pikachu gets closer to its release, fans will get to see more of Reynolds’ work as the infamous pocket monster. The film will follow an amnesiac Pikachu on a case to recover his memories and help his new friend Tim Goodman locate his presumed-dead father. The journey will see Pikachu encounter all sorts of new Pokemon, and the film’s trailer has shown how hilarious the detective can be. In fact, a recent trailer even saw Pikachu saying “hell”, so fans can only imagine what else is coming for the Pokemon this summer.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

