Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing ‘Detective Pikachu’ Spin-Off

Detective Pikachu has taken its time coming to life, but fans are hoping the wait was worth it. Hollywood’s work with anime and gaming hasn’t hit hard to this point, but there is something about this Pokemon project piquing interest. And, should a new report be correct, Detective Pikachu might be eyeing a follow-up already.

Recently, the folks at We Got Covered got netizens buzzing when an article went up signaling the possibility of a spin-off. The report says “sources” have revealed the existence of a Detective Pikachu spin-off currently being developed by Warner Bros. and Legendary. So, the studios may be banking on this live-action venture more so than fans thought.

Of course, neither of these studios have given a comment on this rumor. Warner Bros. and Legendary are keeping their eyes focused on this first Pokemon outing, but We Got This Covered alleges this reported spin-off will be focusing on a familiar creature.

If their sources are right, the film will focus on Mewtwo. We Got This Covered also says the genetically modified Pokemon will be the secret villain of Detective Pikachu when it debuts this summer, leading the way for this follow up to highlight the creature. For now, the rumors indicate this spin-off is in the early stages of development, but fans are willing to entertain the idea given the reception of Detective Pikachu so far.

After all, the film has been received real well by fans. The film’s first trailer went live last year, and it quickly trended worldwide wit mostly positive reactions. Pokemon‘s continued dominance in the anime and gaming industries has only magnified the focus put upon this adaptation. So, if all goes well, there is little doubt a Detective Pikachu spin-off could happen if it has the box office numbers bolstering it from behind.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”