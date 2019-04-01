‘Detective Pikachu’ Toys Coming to Retailers Next Week

Wicked Cool Toys continues as Master Toy Licensee for Pokémon, and have just announced their comprehensive line of action figures, plush, electronics, roleplay and other toys based on the upcoming movie POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu, the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, opening in theaters in May, 2019. Available at retail locations in worldwide markets (excluding regions in Asia) for 2019, are core featured Pokémon interactive items Flame Action Charmander and 4″ Pikachu called “My Partner Pikachu,” featuring sensor technology; a Magikarp with motorized flopping action; Squishy Ditto kids will love to squeeze; and a new Vinyl line of 4″ figures based on the game Pokémon Quest. In addition, a new scaled world of figures line, a new variety of your favorite Pokémon plush and fun new roleplay items offers an extensive range for the brand’s millions of ‘Pokémon Trainers’ around the world.

You can check them out in the attached image gallery. This Detective Pikachu product line includes an exclusive selection of special movie plush and features plush, 2″ and 3″ figures, and a hat (complete with ears) for fans of all ages to tap into their imagination and solve mysteries just like Detective Pikachu. Promotion for Detective Pikachu seems to have taken some notes from Reynolds’s Deadpool; the irreverence drips off the screen and much of the social media conversation around any given piece of footage that comes out is some variation on “wow, live-action Pokemon are terrifying.” Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can see a breakdown of the product line below.

Cuddle with the crime-solving Detective Pikachu and his exclusive cast! Fans of all ages will assign themselves to the case and want to add this exclusive line-up to their collection! The spe cial movie plush line features 4 great Pokémon figures including Ludicolo, Psyduck and Snubbull! Innovative sensor technology gives unique interactivity; the more you play with Ludicolo, Psyduck and Snubbull, the more varied their responses will become with 2-4 different sounds in each! The Detective Pikachu special movie plush is ready to search for clues as every fan’s favorite crime fighting partner! Ages 4+, SRP $14.99

10″ POKÉMON Detective Pikachu Movie Feature Plush

Go on an adventure with the new Detective Pikachu feature plush! The Detective Pikachu movie feature plush features 2 voice modes; “Detective Pikachu” and “Pikachu” so you can interact with your favorite Pokémon, just like in the movie! Press its chest button when you want you or your friends to hear Detective Pikachu speak and press it again when you only want to hear Pikachu’s voice! Detective Pikachu also features over 14 responses, motorized ears, a detectives’ hat and Special movie plush! Ages 6+, SRP: $34.99

12″ Action Figure Plush

Fans will love the perfect, poseable and huggable cast! Bigger is better with the special movie action plush which features some of your favorite Pokémon, including Mr. Mime with poseable arms and legs. Ages 4+, SRP: $24.99

16″ Real Scale Detective Pikachu Plush

Super-sized and lovable! Fans of all ages will want to grab ahold of the largest Detective Pikachu special movie plush with its signature detective hat! Make this soft and huggable Detective Pikachu plush a kid’s best friend! Ages 4+, SRP: $29.99

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu Movie Figure Line

Explore and create dynamic adventurous poses! Take your Pokémon universe to a whole new level of awesomeness and excitement with the NEW POKÉMON Detective Pikachu movie figure line! Explore Ryme City with your 2″ in-scale figures Detective Pikachu, Psyduck and Bulbasaur. Create dynamic poses with your 3″ articulated figures including Ludicolo and Mr. Mime, and take them on an adventure you’ll never forget! Each figure is highly detailed and replicates the authentic look of the POKÉMON Detective Pikachu movie! Ages 4+, SRP: $6.99

Detective Pikachu Hat with Ears

Wear it and become the adventurous and adorable Detective Pikachu! Fans can put on this one size fits most Detective Pikachu hat with ears and role play their favorite scenes just like their favorite private eye! Ages 6+, SRP: $14.99

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads: “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

