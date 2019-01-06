Anime Fans Pay Homage to ‘Devilman Crybaby’ on 1-Year Anniversary

Devilman Crybaby is more than a year old now, and anime fans aren’t sure where the time has gone. Netflix stepped out with the acclaimed title back in January 2018, giving fans around the world a new arthouse obsession.

So, really, it isn’t that surprising to see netizens honoring the anime as it turns one-year old.

Taking to social media, fans around the world are bringing Devilman Crybaby back to the forefront with tributes and more. Scores of new fan-art can be found of Akira Fudo to start, and he is joined by the likes of Ryo Asuka and more.

As you can see in the slides below, love for Netflix’s anime original is still real, and many still hold hope that more content is on the way. Ever since Devilman Crybaby debuted, there has been no word on any future spin-offs by director Masaaki Yuasa. However, the team at Science Saru did tease an “important announcement” was coming for Devilman Crybaby last spring which never panned out.

For now, fans have the memory of Devilman Crybaby to keep their interest, but there is plenty more story for Netflix to explore if it so wishes. Created by Go Nagai, the franchise got its start in the 1970s and has inspired a handful of famous arcs to date.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.

