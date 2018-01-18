‘Devilman Crybaby’ Director Responds to One Critic’s Controversial Review

If you haven’t heard, the anime fandom is all about Devilman Crybaby right now. The series went live on Netflix this month, giving fans a taste of what director Masaaki Yuasa could do with the dark series. The response to the revival has been mixed, but one critic’s review of the show has been particularly controversial.

So, Yuasa decided it was time he chimed in on the subject.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Anime News Network, Japanese critic Yohei Kurose gave Devilman Crybaby a rather harsh review after seeing it. The writer felt there was a major issue with the series being viewed as an “international” one in all its reviews. Kurose explained such classifications divide anime as “otaku anime” titles are then seen as Japanese while edgy arthouse titles are “international.”

Because Devilman Crybaby is considered international, Kurose wondered if it has inflated its self-importance. The critic went on to say Yuasa was hired because of his previous edgy titles and that the anime is little more than a fluffy “subculture” piece. Kurose even said its story, script, and direction were “quite awful” because it was trying too hard to be arthouse.

To that, Yuasa simply said, “wrong.” Taking to Twitter, the director said Kurose was free to express his opinions, but he is also free to question the critique.

“You’re free to say whatever opinion you like. I don’t intend to find fault with the opinions of regular people. But be that as it may, if it’s someone close to my own acquaintances, I’ll object,” Yuasa wrote.

Kurose responded to Yuasa, saying he still stands by his review. The critic explained his harsh words come from a place of concern as he fears Japan’s rich culture is being overlooked even in anime in favor of the “outside” world.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Do you think Kurose’s critique has weight to it? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!