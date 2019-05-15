Digimon 20th Anniversary V-Pets Coming To The West

Digimon. Digital Monsters. Digimon at the champions! While Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is certainly eating up a lot of bandwidth when it comes to attention for tiny monsters, Digimon refuses to go down without a fight. The 20th Anniversary V-Pets electronic game/monster raiser has been found to be releasing in the next few months to the West with an English translation for those non-Japanese speakers among us. While the 20th anniversary device itself was actually released a few years back in Japan, as the series debuted in 1997, Digimon fans will be excited to see this one coming their way.

These “V-Pets” are tiny electronic games that give you a choice of Digimon to choose from in order to raise and evolve. Starting in their “baby” forms, the Digimon can they go through up to six transformations, with their final evolutions being “Ultimate”. For some Digimon, they can even fuse with one another to make even stronger creatures. Players will have around 115 Digimon to choose from, meaning there will be a ton of replay ability for avid Digimon fans with this one.

You can Pre-Order these “V-Pets” on Gamestop for around $30 a pop with an expected release date of July 5th of this year.

The upcoming US release of the Digimon 20th V-Pet does indeed appear to be an English version of the Japanese 20th V-Pet. More at WtW- https://t.co/g2dyWpMxhr pic.twitter.com/wlV7zUa7lo — With the Will (@WithTheWill) May 15, 2019

Digimon has had a number of different animated series and movies to its name with the upcoming film, Digimon Adventure, being the next big installment of the franchise dropping next year. The film is looking to bring fans back to the original cast of the first series, showing what the characters are currently doing now in their 20s. The Digital Monsters also have a number of video games under their belt, with details about its next big game, “Digimon Survive” being teased to the public.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

