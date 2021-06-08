Digimon Adventure Promo Teases New Mega Evolution Debut

✖

Digimon Adventure is teasing a new Mega Evolution debut with the promo for the next episode of the series! The reboot series has officially kicked off its final arc now that the DigiDestined have successfully defeated Millenniumon's dark threat, but unfortunately they learned that Millenniumon is also not the final threat they will ever have to face. It seems that their true journey has only begun as now they are closer to discovering why they were really brought to the Digital World in the first place. This also means we'll be getting some new Mega level evolutions.

After teasing that we would get to see the rest of the DigiDestined partners reach their Mega levels (something that happened in follow up releases, but never in that original Digimon Adventure anime), it seems that now we will soon be getting the remaining megas following WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon. Starting with the next episode, which is teasing the debut of Biyomon's Mega Evolution, Hououmon. Check out the promo below as shared by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Digimon Adventure: ep. 52 "Dance of the Heavens, Hououmon" In order to avert a "Great Catastrophe" in the Digital World, a new adventure begins for the Children. During their journey, guided by the Crests, Taichi and Sora stop off at an island with intense volcanic activity... pic.twitter.com/zYItZssK4n — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) June 6, 2021

Episode 52 of the series is titled "Dance of the Heavens, Hououmon" and the synopsis for the episode begins as such, "In order to avert a 'Great Catastrophe' in the Digital World, a new adventure begins for the Children. During their journey, guided by the Crests, Taichi and Sora stop off at an island with intense volcanic activity. There, they meet Junkmon, a Digimon responsible for construction work on the island. Junkmon is working hard to install a levee to protect the Digimon on the island from an impending volcanic eruption. Sora and the others help out, but Biyomon gets injured..."

The synopsis continues with the main crux of the coming conflict, and will likely eventually result in Biyomon's full evolution, "When Sora struggles on her own, keeping Piyomon from overdoing it, Piyomon wants to be with her. The feelings of the two drift apart gradually." Hououmon never made it to the original anime series, so this will likely be a huge moment for the reboot.

The threats have gotten even bigger, so these Mega evolutions will be even more necessary to face whatever will be the final challenge of this new reboot series. But what do you think? Ready to see these new Mega evolutions in the Digimon Adventure reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!