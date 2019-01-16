Digimon Adventure Goes Full Dragon Ball With WarGreymon's Own Spirit Bomb

✖

Digimon Adventure went full Dragon Ball in the fight against Millenniumon with WarGreymon's own take on Goku's Spirit Bomb with the newest episode of the series! The newest episode of the series featured the biggest battle in the reboot to date as Tai and WarGreymon fought alongside the Holy Digimon in order to put a stop to Millenniumon. The DigiDestined had been spending the previous few episodes of the series to make their way to FAGA in an attempt to stop Millenniumon's revival, but they soon learned that their efforts were nowhere near enough.

It was soon revealed that not only was Millenniumon terrifying in its spiritual form, but its full form was even more powerful than the DigiDestined could contend with. It took the effort of not only teamwork from the entire group, but the entire Digital World as well. Tai and WarGreymon channeled this into a giant-sized Gaia Force, and it got boosted even further in a way much like Goku's Spirit Bomb from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise.

People of Ea.... The Digital World, lend me your energy! pic.twitter.com/IEdUT0EpiH — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) May 30, 2021

Digimon completed its transformation into the new Dragon Ball anime by transforming WarGreymon’s Gaia Force into a Spirit Bomb. #Digimon #DigimonAdventure #Digimon2020 pic.twitter.com/ydzhTeIwht — Kevin Lainez (@KevinL007) May 30, 2021

Getting a boost of holy power from Hikari and Takeru, Tai and WarGreymon channeled their new power into a much more powerful Gaia Force than ever. But it wasn't big enough, and started to get even bigger as it started to gather the energies of the Digimon in the Digital World. As Lopmon (who is also one of the Holy Digimon) explained, the light of hope of all the Digimon started to glow and gather within this power.

It's the spirit to keep fighting on in the face of the Dark Digimon's overwhelming power, and much like the Spirit Bomb in Dragon Ball, it grew to a massive new size due to all of the Digimon's energies. But unlike many of the Spirit Bomb's uses in Dragon Ball, WarGreymon's Gaia Force was actually successful on the first time and managed to overwhelm Millenniumon.

This brought the fight against the massive Digimon to an end, and now leads the DigiDestined into an uncertain future. But what did you think of the fight against Millenniumon overall in the new Digimon Adventure series? What could possibly be coming next after a battle like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!