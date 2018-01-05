So, Gallant Accidentally Added ‘Digimon’ To His New Album

Anime fans know some series have better theme songs than others. Pokemon, for instance, has one of the most iconic openings of any series to date but Digimon doesn’t slack in that department. No, just ask Gallant about the music of Digimon, and he will have something to say about it.

After all, the smooth singer did accidentally bring in the anime on his latest songs.

Taking to Twitter, Gallant had music and anime fans chuckling with his latest update. The singer posted a short message revealing his frustrations with Digimon Adventure‘s newest series.

damn all of these vocal tracks from my new album have digimon tri in the background if u listen real close — Gallant (@SoGallant) January 5, 2018

“Damn,” Gallant wrote. “All of these vocal tracks from my new album have Digimon Tri in the background if u listen real close.”

So, there you go. Digital monsters like Gallant, and the crooner loves them right back.

When it comes to Digimon, the franchise’s latest run has some infectious music. Toei tapped Ayumi Miyazaki for Digimon Adventure Tri, and the singer created key songs for the film series along with talent like Kouji Wada. The upbeat music perfectly fits the revisited story, but it may not be what Gallant wanted on his album.

Or maybe it was… Who knows?!

If Gallant is not on your playlist, then you may want to add the Digimon fan to your loop. The singer hails from Maryland and got his start back in 2013. Gallant dropped his self-released EP Zebra in 2014 and received critical acclaimed for his solo album which went live in April 2016. His single “Weight in Gold” features some truly mesmerizing vocal acrobatics, and critics have not been shy with their love for Gallant’s artistry.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

